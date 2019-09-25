NBA |

NBA free agency rumors: Warriors signing Marquese Chriss to one-year deal

Marquese Chriss

Golden State is adding depth to its frontcourt.

The Warriors are signing Marquese Chriss to a one-year deal for 2019-20, according to Yahoo Sports, which cited unidentified sources.

The big man has a career average of 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest and was selected by the Suns with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He was traded to Houston last season before being dealt to Cleveland to finish out the year.

He’ll now join a Warriors team that added D’Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein over the offseason.

