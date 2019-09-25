Bucks fined $50K over GM’s Giannis Antetokounmpo supermax comment

Bucks GM Jon Horst, in violation of NBA rules, promised he would offer Antetokounmpo a five-year, $250M supermax deal next year.

The Bucks were hit with a hefty fine in response to their general manager’s promise that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be offered a supermax deal next summer.

The NBA levied a $50,000 fine on Milwaukee after Jon Horst said Antetokounmpo would be offered a five-year, $250 million deal in the summer of 2020.

Horst publicly discussed the plans for Antetokounmpo’s contract at a fan townhall meeting. That’s a violation of the league’s rules governing the timing of discussing player contracts.

“What is the situation with Giannis’ long-term contract?” Jon Horst answers: pic.twitter.com/a6O4uAaoIE — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) September 13, 2019

“Under NBA rules, teams cannot commit to offer a ‘supermax’ extension before the summer following a player’s seventh season in the NBA,” the league said in a statement announcing the fine.

Antetokounmpo, who turns 25 in December, will be a free agent in 2021 if he does not sign the contract extension in 2020, which would make him one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

Currently, he’s playing on a four-year, $100 million contract that he signed before the 2017-18 season.

In 72 games last season, his sixth in the NBA, Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points with 12.5 rebound and 5.9 assists, was named the league’s MVP and earned his third All-Star selection.