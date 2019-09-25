Kevin Durant injury update: GM confirms Nets don’t expect him to play this season

Sean Marks said while Durant is doing what he can to try and play this season, the Nets don’t plan on him taking the court at all.

It would be shocking if Kevin Durant is able to play this season after he tore an Achilles in June, so it's not that surprising that the Nets are preparing to be without him throughout the 2019-20 season.

Brooklyn general manger Sean Marks said Durant is doing what he can to rehab the injury, but added that the team is taking the long-term approach with its newly acquired superstar.

Nets GM Sean Marks says Kevin Durant is attacking his rehab aggressively & doing well. He says Durant, as a competitor, would obviously want to play this season. But the Nets are taking a long-term approach with Durant, who will clearly have a significant say in when he returns. https://t.co/rJ1pNK1CdG — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 24, 2019

"His rehab is going very well," Marks told reporters Tuesday. "The expectations are that he will be out for the year. We're not going to plan on playing (him). His rehab obviously will be predetermined over the course of the next few months … ultimately, Kevin will have a large say in when he comes back and how he's feeling."

The news isn't surprising, since the recovery time from a torn Achilles tendon generally is 9-12 months. Not only would Durant have to wait for the tendon to heal, but also he then would have to build back up the stamina and muscle mass he lost during the recovery period.

Despite knowing that Durant — who injured his leg in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June as a member of the Warrior — would be out for the season, the Nets still signed him in free agency to a four-year, $164 million deal.

While Durant recovers, the team will have to rely on Kyrie Irving's lead, who also joined the team in the summer from the Celtics.