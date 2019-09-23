Lonzo Ball admits he’s still not talking much to father LaVar

Lonzo and LaVar Ball didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to the family’s company Big Baller Brand and its subsequent fallout.

Lonzo Ball still isn’t on the best of terms with his father, LaVar Ball.

In the family’s Facebook series “Ball in the Family,” the after effects of the Big Baller Brand’s implosion has been well-documented after Lonzo distanced himself from the family’s company following allegations that a friend of LaVar’s was embezzling from the company.

Lonzo’s decision to not be as associated with Big Baller Brand caused a rift between him and his father, which led to a heated argument about the brand. It got to the point that they weren’t talking much when Lonzo was traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans in June.

When producers for the show asked Lonzo how his father reacted to him being traded to New Orleans, Lonzo replied: “I don’t know. We’re still not really talking.”

He continued: “Our relationship is not how it’s been in the past. So we’re not really talking too much right now. I really don’t know how he feels. But I know he wants just the best for me. He should be happy. I don’t know.”

LaVar also admitted things were strained between him and his son, but said he believed things would get better over time.

“It’s just going to take some time,” LaVar said.

It’s unclear if the duo’s relationship has improved over the summer or if they still aren’t speaking much.