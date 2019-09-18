Rockets star James Harden: ‘I want to be one of those basketball players that you won’t forget’

“I still haven’t accomplished half of what I want to accomplish,” Harden told Bleacher Report in a recent interview.

James Harden is looking forward to once again sharing the floor with Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets retooled their roster this summer when they sent Chris Paul, along with multiple draft picks, to the Thunder in exchange for Westbrook, an eight-time All-Star.

The deal reunited Westbrook and Harden, who previously played together in Oklahoma City from 2009-12.

“(There will be) a lot of ups and downs,” Harden told Bleacher Report in a recent interview about playing with Westbrook. “But I’m more excited to go into war, postseason, with somebody that is, like, a dog. Somebody that’s a killer, for real.”

Harden has been one of the best players in the NBA since he joined the Rockets. He has averaged 29 or more points per game in each of the last four seasons and was named the 2017-18 MVP.

But, Harden has yet to win a championship. He’s hoping to change that.

“I still haven’t accomplished half of what I want to accomplish,” Harden said. “Like, multiple championships. I want to be one of those basketball players that you won’t forget. And obviously, we all remember the Kobes and the Jordans and the D-Wades and all those guys. I want to be in that same conversation, obviously, in championships and all that good stuff, and best shooting guards to ever play the game.”

Harden said he thinks the Rockets have a chance to compete for a title, especially with the addition of Westbrook.

“Of course it (not having a championship) matters to me,” Harden said. “I’ve been thinking about it maybe the last year-and-a-half, two years. I’m on the right path. You can’t rush winning a title. Some win it early, some win it late. It’s perfect timing.

“The time is going to happen when the time happens. I’ve just got to be patient, continue to work my butt off, continue to be a great leader, great teammate, and just try to bring as much talent and as much guys that have that same drive that I have. I think we all have it right now.”

The Rockets inked guard Eric Gordon to four-year extension earlier this month.