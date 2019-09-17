Lonzo Ball called ‘damaged goods’ by father LaVar during Big Baller Brand argument

In the latest episode of Facebook’s “Ball in the Family,” LaVar Ball suggested that Lonzo’s performance is why the brand tanked.

The fallout of Big Baller Brand appears to have inflicted damage within the Ball family along with the brand’s reputation.

After it was discovered that LaVar Ball’s business partner and family friend Alan Foster allegedly stole $2 million from the company, Pelicans star Lonzo Ball has actively distanced himself from the brand.

In the latest episode of Facebook’s “Ball in the Family,” LaVar Ball suggested that son Lonzo Ball’s performance is why the brand tanked, not just because of the stain Foster left on the company name.

“Listen to me, son: When I come out with a name and then somebody tell me to change it, that’s like me telling me to change your name,” LaVar said. “That’s like people saying ‘Oh, yeah, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonzo on the fact that he been damaged goods for the last two years.'”

Lonzo has since said things with his father are fine, despite the caustic statement. Lonzo has also said he will remain with the company to try and rectify the damage made, but he wants to operate on his terms.

However, what shoe he will be wearing for the upcoming season is unclear.

Since the scandal broke, Lonzo Ball has since hired CAA to represent him when it comes to basketball, was traded to the Pelicans from the Lakers in a blockbuster deal that involved Anthony Davis, has covered the “Big Baller Brand” tattoo on his arm and has stopped wearing the brand’s merchandise.

He also has publicly trashed the brand since, admitting that his personal shoe, the ZO2s, would fall apart every quarter whenever he wore them and that Foster would have a backpack full of spares so Lonzo Ball would have to switch them out a few times a game.

In his first two seasons in the league, Ball hasn’t been bad, but he has not been the superstar his father touted him to be before he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In 99 career games, Ball has averaged 10.0 points with 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.