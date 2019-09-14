Shaun Livingston announces retirement after 15 NBA seasons

Livingston played a key reserve role for the Warriors the past five seasons, averaging 5.9 points and 17.6 minutes in 102 postseason games.

Shaun Livingston, who overcame a horrific injury early in his career and later served as a key reserve on three Warriors’ NBA championship teams, announced his retirement after 15 NBA seasons Friday.

Despite those three championships, the 33-year-old guard said he is most proud of the fact that in 15 years in the NBA, “my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered.”

“After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath,” Livingston said in a post on his Instagram account. “Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others.”

Livingston suffered a terrible knee injury in February 2007 that threatened his career. Livingston, who was playing with the Clippers at the time, landed awkwardly after a missed shot and suffered a torn ACL, PCL, and other traumatic knee damage. He learned his leg might have to be amputated.

Livingston had to go through rehab to learn to walk again, but after missing the entire 2007-08 season, he resumed his career.

“’The injury’ gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances,” Livingston added. “With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids…the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you.

“To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass”

Livingston was drafted straight out of high school by the Clippers with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He never averaged in double figures in his career, which also included stops with the Nets, Bobcats, Bucks, Cavaliers, Wizards, Thunder and Heat, but he flourished as a key member of the Warriors bench the past five seasons. He averaged 5.9 points and 17.6 minutes in 102 postseason games with Golden State.

Livingston finishes with career averages of 6.3 points, 3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.