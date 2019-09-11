Scott, wearing a Redskins jersey, got physical after it was reported that some tailgaters shouted racial slurs in his direction.

Mike Scott won’t be disciplined for his involvement in a scuffle with Philadelphia fans ahead of Sunday’s Redskins-Eagles opener, but the 76ers forward hopefully learned not to wear rival colors in Philly.

It all started when Scott, a Virginia native who was traded from the Clippers to the Sixers last season, posted a photo of himself on Twitter wearing a Redskins jersey and hat before heading to the game. Some fans tried to warn him it was an unsafe move, but Scott didn’t seem to care.

“What gon happen,” Scott replied to one user.

Things escalated when Scott reached Lincoln Financial Field and approached an Eagles tailgate to take pictures of a coffin surrounded by Redskins paraphernalia. Even though he was accompanied by Sixers security, Scott was unrecognized and became engaged with some hostile fans.

Things eventually got physical after some tailgaters reportedly shouted racial slurs in Scott’s direction. Video of the incident, which contains explicit language, shows fans going after Scott even as he is being led away from the area.

According to the PhillyVoice, a team spokesman confirmed the Sixers reviewed the matter and discussed it with Scott but are not treating it as a disciplinary incident. Rather than punish Scott, the Sixers will instead review their policies regarding security at public events.

“This was an unfortunate and isolated incident, and it is no way representative of the Philadelphia fan base as a whole,” the spokesman said. “This city has incredible fans and we appreciate their passion and support.”

Despite the incident, Scott later posted a photo from his seat confirming he made it inside the stadium.

But his day was still spoiled as the Eagles rallied for a 32-27 comeback victory.