Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Scott gets into fight with Eagles fans

The 76ers’ forward, who is a Redskins fan, sported a Washington jersey and hat and was participating in tailgate festivities before kickoff.

Mike Scott got into an altercation with Eagles fans before Sunday’s game against the Redskins in Philadelphia.

The 76ers forward, who is a Redskins fan, sported a Washington jersey and hat and was participating in tailgate festivities before kickoff.

It’s unclear what escalated to the point where Scott was throwing punches, but footage of the incident was caught on video and shared across social media.

Mike Scott dropping Eagles fans further cementing his status as the coolest Sixers player by a mile. pic.twitter.com/xPVmBjZlIl — Kevin H. (@kjhogo) September 8, 2019

“We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Sixers said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”