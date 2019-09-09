Kawhi Leonard’s sister charged in robbery, death of elderly woman

Kimesha Williams has been arrested and charged with with the robbery and beating death of an 84-year-old woman.

Kawhi Leonard’s sister has been arrested and charged in the robbery and beating death of an elderly woman in California.

Kimesha Williams, 35, has been charged with the first-degree murder and robbery of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mike Vasquez said, via The Los Angeles Times.

Candace Townsel, 39, also faces the same charges.

According to police, Williams and Townsel followed Assad to the bathroom at the Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31. They allegedly beat her and stole her purse, one eyewitness said.

Assad was hospitalized, but died Wednesday.

Williams originally had her bail set at $1 million when she was booked Tuesday, but after Assad died the decision was made to have her held at the Indio Jail without bond. According to authorities, they believed that Williams has the means to make bail.

Her next court date is Sept. 19.

According to The Press-Enterprise, Williams has a history of violence and already has a police record that includes convictions for petty theft, grand theft, misappropriating lost property, grand theft auto and attempted robbery.

Williams’ aunt confirmed to The Press-Enterprise that Williams and Leonard are brother and sister, though she declined to say whether Leonard had reached out to his family about the situation.

The aunt also added that Leonard, 28, had nothing to do with the murder and robbery.

Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million contract with the Clippers in July after he led the Raptors to their first NBA title in June.