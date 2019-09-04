Nene planning to re-sign with Rockets, report says

Signing Nene will give the Rockets more length and bring back an experienced veteran that knows their system.

It appears Nene will remain with Houston in 2019-20.

The big man plans to re-sign with the Rockets after spending his last three seasons with the team, according to The Athletic.

Houston has an undersized frontcourt that features 6-7 PJ Tucker and 6-8 Gary Clark as its only power forwards.

Signing 6-11 Nene will give the Rockets more length and bring back an experienced veteran that knows their system, even if he did play sparingly in 2018-19.

Nene only appeared in 42 games last season and averaged 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest. However, his real value lies in his physicality and ability to make the most of his limited athleticism.

Houston assembled what’s arguably the best backcourt in the NBA by moving Chris Paul to the Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook this offseason, but this year’s frontcourt rotation should be similar to last year’s.

The only new big to join the Rockets this summer was Tyson Chandler, who signed a one-year deal in July.