Lonzo Ball says he found out on Twitter that Lakers had traded him

Lonzo Ball found out he was traded to New Orleans the same way every other NBA fan did.

During a recent appearance on Real 92.3, the Pelicans guard revealed that he learned he was dealt from Los Angeles on social media.

“No, I found out on Twitter,” Ball said. “We was in the car. We had just left my grandfather’s house on the way to (brother LaMelo’s) Drew League game. That’s how we found out. … I don’t know everybody’s situation, but that’s how we all found out.”

Ball also said he took the trade to heart.

“I think you should,” Ball said. “I mean, like, they got rid of you. They don’t want you no more, so you got to take it personal.”

Ball had expressed his excitement about the move earlier this summer, saying he anticipated the Anthony Davis deal would go down eventually.

“I was excited, honestly,” Ball told ESPN in July. “I kind of figured someone was going to get moved soon enough.

“I’ve been hearing my name for two years now. So it didn’t bother me at all. We were all ready for it.”

Ball, 21, averaged 10 points, 6.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over his first two seasons with the Lakers but has dealt with numerous injuries since being selected second overall out of UCLA.

He’s set for a fresh start in New Orleans alongside Zion Williamson, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans in June.