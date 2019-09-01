NBA |

LeBron James files ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark after his social media posts go viral

A company owned by the Lakers star, LBJ Trademarks, LLC, filed a trademark application in August to own the phrase.\

LeBron James wants to capitalize on the phrase “Taco Tuesday.”

A company owned by the Lakers star, LBJ Trademarks, LLC, filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 15, according to USA Today.

James wants to own the rights to: “advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing, communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, shareable or viral communications channels.”

The filing also indicates James wants to start a podcast under the name.

 

James has documented his “Taco Tuesdays” on social media with posts that have gone viral. One of the most notable ones came when he invited his new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis over for dinner.

 

It’s not guaranteed James will be allowed to own the phrase, but it’s another step as the Lakers star continues to venture into the business world.

 

