DeMarcus Cousins been accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend

Cousins has been accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the head if she refused to let their son attend his wedding last week.

DeMarcus Cousins has been accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend after she refused to let their son attend his wedding to Morgan Lang in Atlanta last Saturday.

According to audio of an Aug. 23 phone call obtained by TMZ Sports, Christy West was heard speaking to another person she claimed to be Cousins.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here, please?” a male voice on the audio said.

“Go shoot the ball,” a woman responded.

“Can I have my son here, please?” the man asked.

“No. He’s not coming,” the woman answered.

“I’m going to make sure I put a bullet in your f—king head,” the man said before the audio cut off.

A Mobile, Alabama, police spokesperson told TMZ Sports an investigation into West’s claims has been opened after she submitted the audio.

The Lakers issued a statement on the matter later Tuesday.

“We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously,” the team said in the statement, via The Athletic. “We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Cousins, 29, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while working out in Las Vegas earlier this month and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2019-20 season.

He agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million with Los Angeles this year after spending last season with the Warriors.