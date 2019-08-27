Jeremy Lin excited to play with the Beijing Ducks next season

“Excited for the next step with the Beijing Ducks. Excited to make more history,” Lin wrote, in part, on social media Tuesday.

Veteran guard Jeremy Lin is heading overseas to play with the Beijing Ducks next season and begin the next phase of his career, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of his contract were not disclosed, and the NBA is still processing paperwork to make the move official, according to ESPN.

🇨🇳Beijing, I’m coming! 🏀 @JLin7 made his announcement on Douyin today as former NBA star signs for CBA team Beijing Ducks! #linsanity pic.twitter.com/ps0ma9zTQ4 — Red Lantern (@RedLanternDM) August 27, 2019

“Thanks to the NBA and everyone who’s supported me the last 9 years! Will always cherish being able to rep Asians at the NBA level. Excited for the next step with the Beijing Ducks. Excited to make more history,” Lin wrote on social media, in part.

Thanks to the NBA and everyone who’s supported me the last 9 years! Will always cherish being able to rep Asians at the NBA level. Excited for the next step with the Beijing Ducks. Excited to make more history. Congrats lil bro on signing your contract extension on the same day! pic.twitter.com/gRoalAaoal — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 27, 2019

Lin is coming off a season in which he played for the Hawks from October through February, but then was waived by Atlanta. He immediately signed with the Raptors, adding backcourt depth behind Kyle Lowry and Danny Green, as Toronto won the NBA championship. He became the first Asian-American player in league history to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy, but he struggled in 23 regular-season games with Toronto.

He remained unsigned when free agency began, and Lin described in an emotional interview last month that he felt like he hit a new level of “rock bottom” after receiving little interest from teams in the NBA.

“In English, there’s a saying, and it says, ‘once you’ve hit rock bottom, the only way is up,'” Lin said. “Rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. So free agency has been tough, because I feel like in some ways the NBA’s kind of given up on me.”

Lin, who turned 31 last week, played nine seasons in the NBA. He played for eight different teams, never spending more than two seasons with one team.