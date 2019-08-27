Dwight Howard officially heading to Lakers after clearing waivers

Howard, 33, averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Wizards last season but only appeared in nine games.

Dwight Howard will be making a return to the Lakers for the first time since the 2012-13 season when he spent one year with the team.

After the center cleared waivers Monday, Los Angeles quickly made the well-reported move official.

Dwight Howard officially signs with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/FNfKyt7Gue — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 26, 2019

Howard planned to sign a non-guaranteed deal with the team, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

Dwight Howard’s deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, league source tells ESPN. Howard had several meetings with Lakers officials, and they’ll give him a chance to show he’s made changes in how he conducts himself. Lakers players were involved in process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

Los Angeles lost DeMarcus Cousins to an ACL tear earlier this month, leaving JaVale McGee as the only active center on the Lakers’ depth chart.

Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights were also considered as potential replacements for Cousins.

Howard, 33, averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Wizards last season but only appeared in nine games because of a back injury he suffered early on in the year.

He was traded to Memphis following the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies recently negotiated a buyout with the big man so he could rejoin the Lakers.

Los Angeles has seen some major turnover on their roster, as it traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple future first-round picks to acquire Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron James.

The Lakers finished last season with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs and will look to improve upon that mark with their new personnel in 2019-20.