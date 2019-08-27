Nets’ Caris LeVert agrees to reported 3-year, $52.5M contract extension

Brooklyn and the wing agreed to a reported three-year, $52.5 million deal that will begin with the 2020-21 season.

Caris LeVert will be staying with the Nets for the foreseeable future, the team announced Monday.

Brooklyn didn’t release terms of the deal, per team policy, describing his extension only as “multi-year,” but, according to ESPN, which cited unidentified league sources, the wing agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million extension that will begin with the 2020-21 season.

LeVert is eligible for his rookie extension as a member of the NBA’s draft class of 2016. His new deal will begin with the 2020-’21 season. https://t.co/JN3m1lkbLK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2019

“Caris personifies what it means to be a Brooklyn Net, and we firmly believe his best basketball is in front of him,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “The growth he has displayed in his first three seasons is a testament to his tireless work ethic, along with an unrelenting will to maximize his talents and achieve team success. Our entire organization is excited to continue to have Caris as one of the leaders of our program moving forward.”

LeVert suffered a scary leg injury in mid-November and was diagnosed with a dislocated foot. He missed about three months before returning in early February.

The No. 20 pick in the 2016 draft out of Michigan, LeVert finished the season averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 40 games.

The Nets, meanwhile, completely rebuilt their roster this summer and, potentially, put themselves in position to be in title contention for the next few seasons. They landed a pair of stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, in free agency and also signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan.

“I feel everyone has a chip on their shoulders from 1 to 15 before those guys, and I know those guys do, too,” LeVert said, via the New York Post. “I feel everyone at this level, that’s kind of what you have to have to be one of the top players. That’s our identity. … I know we won’t lose that.”

LeVert said he was looking forward to eventually sharing the court with Irving and Durant, who is expected to miss most, if not all, of 2019-20 after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA Finals.

“Honestly I was a little surprised,” LeVert said. “I’m definitely very excited because those are two guys I like to play against and watch a lot of film on. Obviously, I can’t wait to play alongside those guys.”

The Nets finished last season with a 42-40 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014-15, where they were eliminated by the 76ers in five games.