NBA Report: Clippers hiring Lue as the team’s top assistant coach under Doc Rivers

The New York Times reported last week the sides were close to an agreement.

Tyronn Lue is returning to the NBA.

The Clippers are hiring Lue as the team’s top assistant coach under Doc Rivers, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. Lue previously worked on Rivers’ staff with the Celtics from 2011-13 and with Los Angeles in 2013-14.

The New York Times reported last week the sides were close to an agreement.

Former Cavaliers championship coach Ty Lue has agreed on deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers as the top assistant coach on Doc Rivers’ staff, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 21, 2019

Lue will be joining a team with high expectations heading into 2019-20. The Clippers retooled their roster this offseason as they signed star Kawhi Leonard in free agency and acquired Paul George in a blockbuster trade with the Thunder.

“I grew up a Clippers fan,” Leonard said during his introductory press conference. “I loved the Clippers as a kid. With Doc (Rivers) being a championship head coach, that is something I wanted, an experienced coach. And the front office is very transparent with me. They want to win. It’s an opportunity for us to build our own (thing) and make history.”

Lue has been out of the league since he was fired by the Cavaliers in early October after an 0-6 start to the season. He registered a 128-83 record and won a championship during his time as Cleveland’s head coach.

Lue was reportedly close to joining the Lakers as their head coach and reuniting with LeBron James this summer. But, those negotiations fell apart and the Lakers eventually hired Frank Vogel.