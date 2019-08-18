Reports: Andrew Wiggins’ Los Angeles home burglarized; shoes, luggage stolen

The Timberwolves forward has been spending the summer on the West Coast working out when his shoes, luggage and rental car were stolen.

The Timberwolves forward has been spending the summer on the West Coast working out when, according to a TMZ report, his shoes, luggage and rental car were stolen.

The TMZ report noted:

“Law enforcement sources tell us the 24-year-old — who’s been in L.A. training for the NBA this summer — had his place broken into earlier this month. “But, we’re told cops described the scene as ‘amateur hour’ … because the burglars left jewelry and other valuables in the heist, and only took about $1,000 worth of the stuff instead. “We’re told the thieves stole a pair of Wiggins’ casual Nikes and his luggage — and also made off with his rental SUV Escalade. But, we’re told authorities were able to locate the vehicle a short time later.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made, TMZ added.

Wiggins’ belongings are still missing.

The robbery, according to an unidentified source close to the situation, was described as random.

Last season, Wiggins averaged 18.1 points on 41.2% shooting for Minnesota. He also tallied 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1 steal, and 0.7 blocks per game.