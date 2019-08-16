NBA: Best wishes and support pours in for DeMarcus Cousins after ACL tear news

As news of the injury broke Thursday, there was also an outpouring of support from fellow NBA players on Twitter.

DeMarcus Cousins went down with yet another devastating injury as his agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed he tore his ACL in a recent workout.

Cousins reportedly was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he suffered the injury and left the court.

As the news broke Thursday, there was also an outpouring of well wishes and support from fellow NBA players on Twitter.

Praying for my brother @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 15, 2019

Wow! Praying for the Big Fella @boogiecousins! Get well my dude. I’m lost for words! Man can’t catch a break for nothing! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 15, 2019

Man, I feel for Boog right now. I know this shit is tough but don’t give up big homie. You have a lot of people rooting for you @boogiecousins — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) August 15, 2019

Prayers up for my BBN Brother @boogiecousins 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 15, 2019