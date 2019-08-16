According to reports, Cousins was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he suffered the injury and left the court.

Prepare to let out an audible “oh no.”

Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins suffered another catastrophic injury as he tore his ACL in a recent workout, his agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The Athletic initially reported the torn ACL. ESPN first reported Cousins’ knee injury and said he would undergo testing Thursday.

TMZ Sports later released video of the injury obtained by the news outlet.

Cousins signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Lakers in July. He battled a quad injury during the playoffs with the Warriors last season after rehabbing from a torn Achilles suffered midway through the 2017-18 season with the Pelicans.

After signing with the Lakers, Cousins said his injury struggles have helped him realize how much he loves the game.

“Everything I’ve gone through in the past three years it just helped me realize how fast this thing can be taken away from you,” Cousins said on a conference call, via the Los Angeles Times. “I love it that much more. I’m grateful for every opportunity. I learned the hard way.”

Unfortunately, it seems Cousins has another test of adversity ahead of him.