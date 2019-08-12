FIBA World Cup 2019: Marvin Bagley III withdraws from Team USA, report says

Bagley has withdrawn from Team USA activities “to focus on the upcoming season,” according to a report from the New York Times.

Marvin Bagley III won’t be playing in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The 20-year-old forward has withdrawn from Team USA activities “to focus on the upcoming season,” according to a report from the New York Times, which cites unidentified league sources.

Bagley was promoted to the senior team in training camp last week and was one of the 17 finalists to make the roster for the tournament, which will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

Bagley III had played his way into contention for a frontcourt spot on the final 12-man roster that Team USA will field for the @FIBAWC in China but elected to step aside before the team reconvenes Tuesday in Los Angeles to keep the focus on next season with the Kings — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2019

Sacramento selected Bagley with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50.4% from the field as a rookie for the Kings last season.

Bagley’s Kings teammates, Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox, are both still in contention to make the U.S. roster.

“We’re bringing a couple of young players from the select team so we’re going to be patient with the rest of the squad because we have plenty of time, we have two weeks to decide who will be the final 12,” managing director Jerry Colangelo said in a statement last week. “Forty-eight hours before Game 1 in China is when we have to submit a roster so we want to make sure everyone gets a real shot.

“There’s some things we like about every one of the players but how do we come to 12? We don’t have to make the decision now and we want to give everyone a real shot.”

Bagley is the latest in a long list of players — including Bradley Beal, James Harden, Anthony Davis, CJ McCollum, Eric Gordon, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell — who pulled their name out of consideration for the world cup.