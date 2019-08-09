FIBA World Cup 2019: Hawks’ Trae Young leaves Team USA camp with ‘minor injury’

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Young’s injury is an eye infection.

Trae Young announced Thursday he is ending his time at Team USA’s minicamp to deal with a “minor injury.”

Young, who was part of the select team, addressed the issue on social media, but didn’t go into specifics about his injury.

“It is with deep sadness that I have to leave USA Basketball Minicamp to deal with a minor injury,” Young wrote. “Although I look forward to seeing Coach (Gregg) Popovich and the Team bring home the Gold this summer, I feel it is most important for me at this moment in my career to focus on my health for the NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks. Finally, I want to thank USA basketball and I look forward to hopefully having another opportunity in the future!”

ESPN later reported the second-year Hawks guard has an eye infection.

Trae Young has to leave Team USA camp because of a minor eye infection, sources said. He’d been playing well on the Select Team last few days. As an aside with De’Aaron Fox already promoted to senior team, I’m looking forward to Select coach Jeff Van Gundy playing some PG today — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 8, 2019

Young averaged 19.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in 81 appearances for Atlanta in his rookie season. While he did get off to a slow start in 2018-19, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest in the final 23 games of the year.

Atlanta finished 12th in the Eastern Conference last season with a 29-53 record and missed the playoffs. But, the 2019 NBA Draft brought the team top prospects in De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, giving the Hawks one of the more promising young cores in the league.

Team USA also lost Celtics guard Marcus Smart “indefinitely” due to tightness in his calf. He’ll be re-evaluated next week.