De’Aaron Fox reportedly added to Team USA roster for FIBA World Cup training camp

Fox had been set to participate in camp this week as part of the Select Team but has been promoted to Gregg Popovich’s main squad.

USA Basketball is still shoring up its roster as training camp for the FIBA World Cup begins in Las Vegas.

De’Aaron Fox has been elevated from the Select Team that was to participate in camp this week to Gregg Popovich’s man roster, Yahoo Sports reported Monday.

Team USA doesn’t have much depth at the point, with only Kemba Walker and Kyle Lowry — who is still recovering from recent thumb surgery — at the position, so the Kings guard has a real chance to make the final 12-player roster for the tournament in China.

Fox’s addition bumps the main roster to 16 players with camp set to open Monday at UNLV.

The roster has been plagued by withdrawals, with one big name after another dropping out since the initial camp roster was announced in mid-June. Damian Lillard was among that group, and his departure combined with Lowry’s injury left the U.S. backcourt particularly thin.

Fox, 21, was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft and had a breakout season in 2018-19, averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 assists while starting 81 games for Sacramento.

Team USA will practice in Las Vegas through Friday. The team will relocate to Los Angeles for more practice Aug. 13-15 before playing Spain Aug. 16, and the 12-man World Cup roster will be announced the following day.

After a series of practices and exhibitions in Australia in late August, the U.S. will open group play in Shanghai on Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic.