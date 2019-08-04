Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, giving Golden State four players with max contracts.

It appears the Warriors have elected to hold onto Draymond Green.

The star forward has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Golden State, his agent told ESPN Saturday.

The new deal, which starts with the 2020-21 season, brings the total length and value of Green’s contract to five years, $118M. https://t.co/nHuVPDCzda — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

This brings the Warriors’ total of max players to four.

Green’s extension pays him $22.2M, $24M, $25.8M and $27.6M over the course of the deal. The Warriors will have $129M and $138M committed to their four max players — Curry, Thompson, Green and Russell — in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

Green had signed a five-year, $82 million deal in 2015-16 and was entering the final year of that contract before Golden State offered the extension – keeping him with the team until 2023-24. He’s getting his payday a little early, and it probably has a lot to do with Kevin Durant’s leaving to join the Nets.

The Warriors were reportedly prepared to offer Klay Thompson and Durant max contracts this summer and did sign Thompson to a five-year, $190 million deal – despite the fact he tore his ACL in Game 6 of this year’s NBA Finals and likely will miss a majority of 2019-20.

Durant on the other hand, who ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the championship series, chose to join forces with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, making it feasible for the Warriors to give Green a hefty sum now.

Green, 29, is a three-time All-Star and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017-18. He has been a part of three Golden State championship teams and has been a valuable contributor with his physical play, defensive versatility and playmaking ability.

Green had two triple-doubles in the 2019 NBA Finals and averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game for the season.

The Warriors acquired D’Angelo Russell in a sign and trade with the Nets and also added Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency. They’ll certainly have a new look in 2019-20, and retaining Green will stabilize their core group by keeping him alongside Thompson and Stephen Curry.