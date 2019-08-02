Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell latest to withdraw from FIBA World Cup

Drummond and Harrell join the growing list of star NBA players who have withdrawn from playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harrell have joined the growing list of NBA players who have withdrawn from playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

The team made the announcement Thursday, just a few days before training camp starts for the worldwide competition.

Team USA also added Heat center Bam Adebayo to the roster, leaving 16 players in contention for 12 spots on the World Cup team.

Drummond and Harrell are the latest to withdraw from the competition — Bradley Beal, James Harden, Anthony Davis, CJ McCollum, Eric Gordon and Tobias Harris also have dropped out in recent weeks.

Drummond played on the 2014 World Cup team that defeated Spain in the final.

The 22-year-old Adebayo averaged 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Heat last season, his second in the NBA.

Training camp for Team USA begins Monday in Las Vegas and the final roster will be announced Aug. 17. Afterward the team will embark on a pre-tournament tour in Australia and then the play in the World Cup in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.