Carmelo Anthony ‘could fill a spot on most second units,’ league executive says

Anthony was a star with the Knicks and Nuggets, but has not played in the NBA since he parted ways with the Rockets in mid-November.

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned, but some believe he can still be a valuable contributor.

The 35-year-old forward was a star with the Knicks and Nuggets but has not played in the NBA since he parted ways with the Rockets in mid-November. One executive, however, recently told The Athletic that Anthony “could fill a spot on most second units” as long as they find a role that “works for both sides.”

Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in his 10 games with the Rockets, but they eventually traded him to the Bulls in January. Chicago immediately released him, and he has been a free agent since.

The Knicks “planned to consider bringing back Anthony” if they landed two stars this summer, according to The Athletic. But, New York missed out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — who both signed with the cross-town rival Nets — and the team moved in a different direction.

Anthony had been linked to the Lakers because of his friendship with LeBron James. Yet, according to The Athletic, he’s unlikely to join Los Angeles.

“At this point, I just want to be happy,” Anthony said in January. “I think I’ve put myself in a good, peaceful mind state right now, (being) able to focus in on what I need to focus in on. And whatever’s going to make me happy, then we’re going to make it happen.”

Chauncey Billups, Anthony’s former teammate, said during a recent interview he “felt badly” for the 10-time All-Star.

“Melo was like a good teammate, man,” Billups told SiriusXM radio. “Melo practiced every day. He didn’t miss any games. Now, the one thing I will say — and I’ve even told Melo this — scoring 30 meant too much to Melo. … Because, he could have games where he had 20, 22, we win the game, and he’s mad. He might have 36 … we lose the game and he’s in there (the locker room) picking everybody up.”

Anthony and Billups played together with Denver and New York from 2008-11.