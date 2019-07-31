Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum agrees to 3-year, $100M extension, agent says

McCollum averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game through 70 appearances with the Trail Blazers in 2018-19.

Portland is doing everything it can to retain its stars.

CJ McCollum is signing a three-year, $100 million extension with the Trail Blazers, his agent Sam Goldfeder told ESPN on Tuesday. This will be tacked on to the four-year, $106 million contract he inked in 2016. The 27-year-old guard became eligible for the extension last week and will partner with Damian Lillard in Portland’s backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Lillard is fresh off a four-year, $196 million supermax extension he signed in July, and has played alongside McCollum since 2013-14.

McCollum averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 70 appearances with the Trail Blazers in 2018-19. He helped Portland finish the year with a 53-29 record, which ranked third in the Western Conference.

Portland was swept by the Warriors in the Western Conference finals, though, and is still looking to take the next step and contend for a championship.

The Trail Blazers are expected to get Jusuf Nurkic back next season as he suffered a season-ending leg injury in March. They also upgraded their frontcourt by trading for big man Hassan Whiteside and selecting North Carolina’s Nassir Little with the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Rockets, Lakers and Clippers have added some top-flight talent this offseason, but the Trail Blazers still have one of the league’s top starting backcourts.