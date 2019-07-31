Jayson Tatum defends LeBron James after Lakers star faced criticism for celebrating son’s dunks

Tatum said he hopes to have the opportunity to share a similar moment when his son gets older.

Jayson Tatum came to the defense of LeBron James after the Lakers star was criticized for the way he celebrated his son Bronny’s dunks while playing in an AAU tournament in Las Vegas.

James attended his 14-year-old son’s game and wasn’t holding back in expressing his excitement as he came off the sideline, and his shoe even fell off while celebrating. Many criticized James for his antics, questioning whether he went too far.

I usually defend Lebron. And I gotta be honest if my son is ever throwing down alley oops I will probably lose my fucking mind. But this is absolutely ridiculous. This is like, bizarre childlike behavior. Whatta weirdo pic.twitter.com/9AcNqLfxao — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 29, 2019

Tatum, who also is a father, spoke out against James’ critics and said he hopes to have the opportunity to share a similar moment when his son gets older.

Tatum wrote in response to a viral video of James: “With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!”

With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do! https://t.co/pUCZOlZreD — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 29, 2019

Tatum’s son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., isn’t old enough to play basketball yet, but he made a notable appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend in February.