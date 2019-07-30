Lakers’ Anthony Davis says not winning a title would be one of his ‘biggest failures’

“So I don’t feel like I’ve failed in anything,” Davis said. “I think I just continue to do it over until I succeed at it.”

Anthony Davis is happy with how his career has gone so far.

However, if the recently acquired Laker does not win a championship by the end of it, he will see it as a failure.

“I don’t think I have a failure that I’ve had yet,” Davis told ESPN as a guest on “That’s What She Said” with Sarah Spain. “Obviously at the end of my career if I don’t win a championship that would be, I would feel that’s one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court.

“So I don’t feel like I’ve failed in anything. I think I just continue to do it over until I succeed at it.”

Davis joined the Lakers after a blockbuster deal that sent Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Pelicans.

He has yet to come close to NBA glory after New Orleans made the playoffs in just two of his seven seasons there. The farthest Davis went was to the second round in 2017-18 when the Pelicans lost to the Warriors.

The star will now partner up with LeBron James and a handful of other top talents with the hopes of returning Los Angeles to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

That’s also a priority for newly appointed coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka.

“For us, anything short of a championship is not success,” Pelinka said at Davis’ introductory press conference. “So we have to learn from last season, because we didn’t win a championship. A lot of that went into the construction of the roster this year.”

In addition to the 6-10 forward, the Lakers also landed Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley to bolster the team’s chances in the West.