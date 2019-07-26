NBA free agency rumors: Trey Burke, 76ers agree to 1-year deal

Trey Burke also had interest from the Lakers in free agency.

The 76ers have added some depth at the point guard position.

Philadelphia has agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent guard Trey Burke, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

The deal will pay Burke $1.84 million, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Burke also had interest from the Lakers in free agency.

The 26-year-old averaged 10.9 points and 2.7 assists in 58 games last year spent with the Mavericks and the Knicks. He went to Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

He was originally the ninth-overall pick by the Jazz in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Burke could serve as somewhat of a replacement for TJ McConnell, who left the 76ers in free agency to join the Pacers on a two-year deal.

The 76ers also signed Raul Neto to a deal this offseason and Shake Milton is hoping to get some playing time with Philadelphia.