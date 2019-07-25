NBA, Pistons reach settlement over G League player’s death

Zeke Upshaw suffered a “sudden cardiac death” when he collapsed on the court during a March 24 game and died two days later.

The NBA and Pistons have settled a lawsuit with the mother of Zeke Upshaw, the G-League player who collapsed during a game in March and later died.

According to MLive, which cited a document filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Judge Paul Maloney was notified of the confidential settlement.

"It's a strange feeling. It's not going to bring him back, but it allows me to carry on his legacy," Jewel Upshaw told ESPN's "Outside the Lines."

NBA officials also released a statement on the matter.

"Jewel Upshaw, the National Basketball Association, and the Detroit Pistons announced today that they have resolved their prior dispute and the litigation claims against the National Basketball Association and the Detroit Pistons pending in federal district court have been dismissed," the statement read.

"The NBA and Pistons express their sympathies to Jewel Upshaw and the rest of Zeke's family on his tragic passing."

A medical examiner determined that Zeke suffered a "sudden cardiac death" when he collapsed on the court with less than a minute remaining in a March 24 game. He was removed from the court on a stretcher before being hospitalized, but died two days later.

Jewel Upshaw's lawsuit argued that the team was not adequately trained to recognize and respond to her son's heart attack.

Zeke Upshaw went undrafted after his senior season at Hofstra. He played overseas, then was drafted by the Drive in the fourth round of the G League's October 2016 draft.