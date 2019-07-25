NBA free agency rumors: Trail Blazers add frontcourt depth, sign veteran Pau Gasol

Gasol said earlier this month he thinks he’ll be completely healthy by the start of next season.

Pau Gasol has found a new team.

The Trail Blazers have signed the 39-year-old big man to a one-year contract, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Gasol — a future Hall of Famer with a championship pedigree — joins a loaded rotation that includes Whiteside and Collins and eventual return of Nurkic. https://t.co/3tkR0hGVj9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2019

Gasol began last season with the Spurs before joining the Bucks after receiving a buyout in early March. But, he injured his foot and appeared in just three regular season games with Milwaukee.

Gasol said earlier this month he thinks he’ll be completely healthy by the start of next season.

“My recovery from surgery has been smooth and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August,” Gasol told ESPN. “I cannot wait to start training again.”

In total, Gasol averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 30 games in 2018-19. He has made six All-Star teams and won two titles during his 18-year career.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, finished last season with a 53-29 record and advanced to the Western Conference finals, where they were swept by the Warriors. They already acquired a center this summer as they landed Hassan Whiteside in a trade with the Heat.

“Acquiring Hassan is an impact move for our roster,” Portland president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said in a statement earlier this month. “He is an elite shot blocker, rebounder and paint presence on both ends of the floor. We have pursued Hassan through multiple avenues at various times in his career and are ecstatic to be adding him to our organization.”

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic broke his leg in late March and missed the rest of the season. There is no timetable for when he’ll be back on the court, although Olshey said in May that Nurkic was “on a great trajectory in terms of returning to play.”