NBA free agency news: Wizards to offer Bradley Beal $111M max extension

With two years left on Beal’s contract, Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said the team will offer him a three-year $111 million extension.

The Wizards are doing what they can to make sure Bradley Beal remains with the team.

Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told ESPN the team will offer Beal a max contract worth $111 million for three years on Friday.

“At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max extension,” Sheppard said Monday.

Sheppard added that they are willing to work with Beal and offer him a one- or two-year max deal, as well.

Beal has until Oct. 26 to sign the contract, which Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, said is needed so Beal has time to weigh his options.

“There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do,” Bartelstein said. “There are nothing but great feelings for Ted [Leonsis], Tommy and Scott [Brooks]. They’ve treated Brad wonderfully.”

Beal, 26, could earn a five-year super max deal worth $254 million next offseason if he is tabbed as an All-Star this upcoming season. Even if he doesn’t get an All-Star nod, Beal still could get a four-year, $155 million max extension.

Sheppard, who was just promoted to general manager, said his goal is to show Beal why he needs to stay with Washington and how things will change under his leadership.

“He’s got two years left on his deal, and he’s from Missouri and we are going to have to show him,” Sheppard said. “We need to show him that we are about building this the right way, that we aren’t going to have character-deficient guys around him. We are going to surround him with guys he wants to play with. He saw that right away in free agency with us bringing back Thomas Bryant.”

Beal, who announced he won’t play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup due to the upcoming birth of his child, averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists last season.