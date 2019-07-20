NBA free agency rumors: Pacers reach 1-year deal with Justin Holiday

Holiday, who started 77 games last season and averaged 10.5 points per game, joins brother Aaron in Indiana.

The Indiana Pacers have reached a deal with free-agent shooting guard Justin Holiday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported it’s a one-year deal worth $4.8 million.

Holiday, 30, already has someone to bond with on the team – his younger brother, Aaron, the Pacers’ point guard and a first-round pick last year. Older brother Jrue plays with the Pelicans.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the 6-6 Holiday “had been of particular interest to the Pacers” when free agency opened. He’s a good wing defender who averaged 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2018-19, opening the season with the Bulls before being traded to the Grizzlies in early January.

After beginning his career mostly as a reserve, Holiday has averaged 75 starts the past two seasons and had reportedly been seeking a bigger role, according to the Star. However, he’s expected to fill a backup role with the Pacers, who earlier in free agency signed Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.