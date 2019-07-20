Kings hire former WNBA star Lindsey Harding as assistant coach

Harding is just the latest addition to a growing list of women climbing the NBA coaching ladder.

Women are continuing to break into the NBA’s coaching ranks.

The Kings are hiring former Duke and WNBA star Lindsey Harding as an assistant coach, the team announced Friday. She most recently worked as a player development coach for the 76ers in 2018-19.

The Kings also announced the addition of former UNLV and NBA player Stacey Augmon and former Warriors assistant Rico Hines.

Harding is just the latest addition to a growing list of women climbing the NBA coaching ladder. It includes Boston’s Kara Lawson, San Antonio’s Becky Hammon, Dallas’ Jenny Boucek, Cleveland’s Lindsay Gottlieb and others.

Sacramento has made some big changes in its leadership this year, as it hired Luke Walton as its new head coach in April after firing Dave Joerger.

Walton had only good things to say about the Kings’ acquisition of Harding.

“Lindsey is a rising star and I’m so excited to have her join our incredibly experienced team of coaches,” Walton said. “Her basketball IQ and proven success on the court will be a valuable addition to our growing team.”

The Kings were better than many expected them to be in 2018-19 and finished ninth in the Western Conference with 39 wins. They tallied just 27 wins in 2017-18.

Sacramento’s new staff will have its hands full next season though, as their division rivals the Lakers and Clippers have added stars this offseason. They’ll still have to worry about the Warriors and Rockets as well.