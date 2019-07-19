NBA trade rumors: Wizards not listening to offers for Bradley Beal

Washington has so far “rejected all trade overtures” about the 26-year-old star, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

The Wizards appear to want to hold onto Bradley Beal.

Next significant event for Heat could be re-engaging with Wizards if Beal rejects three year, 111 M extension he’s eligible to sign after July 26. For now, Wizards have rejected all trade overtures on Beal, a potential 2021 free agent — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 17, 2019

The Wizards can offer Beal a three-year contract extension later this month and, if he does not accept the new deal, the team could reconsider its options, according to an earlier report from the Washington Post.

Beal, 26, averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 82 games for the Wizards last season. He shot 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. According to the Post’s report, “there is a growing belief that Beal will not remain in Washington for his entire career.”

“I’d be naive to say I wouldn’t be (interested in extension talks),” Beal told The Washington Post last month. “Washington is where I’ve been the last seven years, going on eight. It would be great to play in one place forever. But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you’re in a position to do so. I’m definitely going to evaluate who we hire as the GM and who we pick up on the team. All that plays a factor.”

The Heat have reportedly inquired about a potential trade for Beal and they might consider taking back John Wall, as well. Wall ruptured his Achilles in February and it’s unclear if he’ll return in 2019-20.

The Wizards finished last season with a 32-50 record and they’re not expected to be in playoff contention in 2019-20, either.