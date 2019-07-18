Kemba Walker has left the Hornets for the Celtics, but the All-Star guard still paid tribute to Michael Jordan.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker will “forever love” Michael Jordan for giving him a chance in the NBA.

Walker joined the Celtics via sign and trade earlier this month, ending an eight-season stay in Charlotte with the Bobcats and Hornets.

The three-time All-Star guard paid tribute to Hornets owner and NBA great Jordan on Wednesday at his introductory Celtics press conference.

“He had a great influence on me. First of all, he drafted me. He gave me my opportunity to play in this league,” Walker said.

“He allowed me to play through mistakes, allowed me as a person, as a man. I love that dude, that’s my guy, we have a great relationship.

“I’ll forever love him because of the opportunity he gave me.”

sharp dressed man pic.twitter.com/UmY3C1vWXE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 17, 2019

Walker has reportedly signed a four-year, $141 million max contract with the Celtics, who are 17-time NBA champions.

The 29-year-old said he was eager for success with Boston after reaching the playoffs just twice in eight seasons in Charlotte.

“For me, it’s the competitiveness of this organization, they’ve been winning for years,” Walker said.

“You can see all the banners upstairs and in the arena. It’s a winning organization and I want to win ⁠— that’s what I’m about.

“Throughout my basketball career and as a pro, I haven’t won consistently, and I just want to get a taste of that. I thought that this was the best place for me to do that.”