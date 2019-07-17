Magic still unsure when Markelle Fultz will return, Steve Clifford says

“He’s working hard, he’s made great progress,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said during a recent interview with SiriusXM radio.

The Magic still do not know when Markelle Fultz will play again.

The 21-year-old guard has yet to play for Orlando after the team acquired him from the 76ers in early February in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks. Magic coach Steve Clifford was asked about Fultz’s return to the court during a recent interview with SiriusXM radio.

“He’s working hard, he’s made great progress,” Clifford said. “You know, right now we don’t have a timetable for when he’ll be back, but he’s really doing a great job.

Clifford said Fultz has the potential to make a major impact for Orlando on the offensive end.

“Our biggest weakness is we don’t get the ball going into the paint consistently every night,” Clifford said. “So, we don’t get as many spot-up threes and we don’t shoot enough free throws, which are Markelle’s strengths, potentially. So, his fit, his strengths of what he can bring to our team obviously stand out.”

Fultz began his career with high expectations after he was selected by the 76ers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. But, he has dealt with injuries and a hitch in his jump shot over the last two seasons, which have limited him to 33 total games.

“Get right, and everything will take care of itself,” Fultz told The Athletic in March. “Nobody here is rushing me. Everybody here is just open to me getting right and healthy first.”

The Magic finished last season with a 42-40 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12. They fell to the Raptors in five games in the first round.

Orlando re-signed Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic this offseason and inked Al-Farouq Aminu to a three-year deal, as well. The team also selected former Auburn forward Chuma Okeke with the No. 16 pick in the 2019 draft.