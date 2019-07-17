Heat’s Dion Waiters debuts fit physique after being fat-shamed last season

Waiters saw the jabs at his physique and said he used it as a motivation tool to get back into shape, despite the comments depressing him.

Dion Waiters is Instagram’s newest fitness inspiration.

The Heat guard drew attention last season after he appeared heavier than usual, causing many trolls to comment about his weight.

Waiters, 27, saw the jabs at his physique and said he used it as a motivation tool to get back into shape, despite the comments depressing him.

Warning: This social media post contains NSFW language.

“Last year when I came off 1 of the most depressing & frustrating times of my life,” Waiters wrote. “Coming off injury & not feeling like myself nor looking like myself I was in a dark place mentally & physically, Because the game I love so much was taken away due to season ending surgery.

“Now a days with this social media ran world they laughed at me made jokes etc not knowing what I was battling or going through everyday. So instead of me joining the circus I told myself you from (Philly) you’ve been through worst s— in your life than this. So I promise myself I would work my ass off & get back to where I was before the injury. I’m not done yet but I kno somebody in the world prolli needed to hear this. Stay positive block out the outside noise & grind.”

The injury Waiters is referring to is the issue he had with his ankle which required surgery that ended his 2017-18 season early. He indicated he gained weight as he recovered and that he wasn’t completely healthy last season when he returned to the court.

With Waiters healthy, he will have to compete for playing time against newly acquired Jimmy Butler, who signed with the Heat this offseason.

Waiters averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season and started in 28 of 44 games.