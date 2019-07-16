NBA free agency rumors: Knicks, Reggie Bullock agree to reworked 2-year deal

The Knicks reworked Reggie Bullock’s deal after concerns over his health.

Now that NBA free agency has begun, the Knicks are staying busy making moves, especially with Kevin Durant bound for Brooklyn after agreeing to a deal with the Nets.

New York kicked things off Sunday by signing Julius Randle to a three-year deal worth $63 million. His CAA agents, Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann, confirmed the move to ESPN.

But that was just a warm-up.

Later Sunday, ESPN reported Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year deal worth $20 million with the Knicks.

Taj Gibson has agreed to a two-year, $20M deal with the Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Then it was rumored Bobby Portis agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a two-year, $31M deal with the Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

But not before Reggie Bullock agreed to a two-year deal as well, with The Athletic reporting it was worth $21 million. Update: This deal was reworked July 16 as Bullock agreed to a two-year for less than the $4.7 million exception, according to SNY. The agreement was changed after there were concerns over his health.

Free agent Reggie Bullock has agreed to two-year, $21M deal to sign with the New York Knicks, agent David Bauman of ISE Basketball tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Reggie Bullock has signed a 2-year deal with the Knicks for less than the $4.7 million exception. His agent, David Bauman, says the “Knicks were fantastic through this process.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 16, 2019

Just when you thought it was over, another shoe dropped Monday morning as Wayne Ellington agreed to a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Free agent Wayne Ellington has agreed to a two-year, $16M deal with the New York Knicks, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

ESPN noted that while this likely isn’t the free agency that Knicks fans had in mind, the team is “gathering group of serious-minded, professional players” that could still make a difference.

Randle, 24, is coming off a productive season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 with the Pelicans.

Gibson, 34, averaged 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in his second season with the Timberwolves.

Portis, 24, was traded from the Bulls to the Wizards in February and averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds on the season.

Ellington, 31, averaged 10.3 points and 2.0 rebounds splitting time with the Pistons and Heat in his 10th NBA season.