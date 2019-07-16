WNBA All-Star reserves announced with 2 vets leading the way

The New York Liberty’s Tina Charles and the Indiana Fever’s Candice Dupree are among the most decorated All-Stars on the list.

The WNBA All-Stars are set.

The reserves — which are selected by the league’s 12 coaches, who were not able to vote for their own players — include a handful of vets as well as some young talent.

The New York Liberty’s Tina Charles and the Indiana Fever’s Candice Dupree are among the most decorated All-Stars on the list with seven All-Star appearances each.

The other frontcourt reserves are the Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner, the Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles, the Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike and the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas.

The reserves at the guard position include the Chicago Sky’s Diamond DeShields, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot, Lynx’s Odyssey Sims, the Washington Mystics’ Kristi Toliver, and the Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler.

The captains are Mystics star Elena Delle Donne and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and starters include Aces’ Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride, Sparks’ Chelsea Gray, Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Seattle Storm’s Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd, Sun’s Jonquel Jones, and Liberty’s Kia Nurse.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 27 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.