Anthony Davis to skip FIBA Basketball World Cup, still planning to play in Olympics, report says

Davis will be spending much of the offseason preparing for a championship run with Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis will be focusing on his new team.

The newly acquired Laker will not be joining Team USA at its basketball training camp, according to a report from Yahoo Sports, which cited unidentified league sources.

The report also noted Davis will be taking his name out of consideration for the FIBA Basketball World Cup later this year.

He will be spending much of the offseason preparing for a championship run with Los Angeles, the report says. However, he still plans to compete in the 2020 Olympic games.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, confirmed his client’s decision to Yahoo Sports.

The Lakers officially introduced Davis as a member of their franchise Saturday.

“When it was announced that I was being traded, I wouldn’t say it was a sigh of relief, it was just something that I thought about for a long time,” Davis said. “Obviously, it was tough for me to leave a city I’ve been playing for for seven years, but when I found out I was getting traded to the Lakers, I realized it was an unbelievable opportunity for me to be here.”

Los Angeles also filled out its roster by adding DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook and Avery Bradley.

The Lakers also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and JaVale McGee.

“I’ll put our roster up against anybody,” Davis said. “I feel like in a seven-game series, we’ll come out victorious.”