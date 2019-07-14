While many think he will re-sign with the Lakers as he enters the final year of his deal, Anthony Davis gave nothing away on Saturday.

Anthony Davis did not publicly commit his long-term future to the Lakers after teaming up with LeBron James.

Davis swapped the New Orleans Pelicans for the Lakers via trade earlier this month as he tries to lead Los Angeles to the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

The six-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract and while many think he will re-sign with the Lakers, Davis gave nothing away during his introductory news conference.

“Honestly, I’m focused on this season,” Davis told reporters in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“When I got traded here, my goal is to bring a championship here with the team that we have. And when that time comes around next year, then you can ask me that question and we’ll revisit it.

“Right now, my focus is on this year, and trying to figure out how I can help this team, and help the organization become a championship team.”

The Lakers failed to acquire Davis from the Pelicans before last season’s trade deadline but general manager Rob Pelinka eventually got his man in July.

Los Angeles traded away Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks for Davis, who was selected first by the Pelicans in 2012.

“Obviously it was tough for me to leave a city that I’ve been playing for for seven years, but I think it was best for me, and it was my time,” the 26-year-old Davis said.

“But when I found out I was getting traded to the Lakers, I realized it was an unbelievable opportunity for me to be here with a wonderful organization, and then to play alongside LeBron and obviously now the players that we have now … to get the opportunity to do that and come here and play for an organisation that’s all about winning — forget winning, winning championships, and that’s the only goal — I think that was the biggest thing for me.

“Just the relief there, of not knowing the unknown anymore, and knowing where I was going to be next season.”