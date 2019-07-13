With Kevin Durant now in Brooklyn with the Nets, the Warriors will have to develop a completely new chemistry.

The Warriors’ roster for the 2019-20 season looks incredibly different from the past three seasons after they signed Kevin Durant in 2016.

“I mean, the three years that we had were special,” Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry said (via ESPN). “With KD, we had three straight Finals appearances. We won two of them, and we accomplished a lot as a group.”

With Durant now in Brooklyn joining the Nets and Klay Thompson out for next season with a torn ACL, the Warriors will have to develop a completely new chemistry. They also lost Andre Iguodala to the Grizzlies and DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook to the Lakers, among others, in free agency. Shaun Livingston, another key piece to Golden State’s reign, was waivedWednesday.

Despite the long road ahead with the amount of change Golden State will face, Curry is up for the challenge.

“Everybody talks about the amount of talent that we had on that team,” Curry said, “but that doesn’t guarantee that you can figure it out on the court, that you can put all the pieces together to be successful.

“The chemistry will develop quickly. We’ll be really purposeful about that and trying to set the tone for how we’re going to play this year. It’s about encouraging each other and having confidence that we’ll bring the best out of each other. Then when Klay gets back as well, add him to the backcourt mix. It’s going to be fun.”

Curry, who is entering his 11th season with Golden State after he was select with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, said he’s excited to put together a new team.

“Five straight years in the Finals and we’ve accomplished a lot, and three championships,” Curry added. “There’s a lot to be proud of. But everybody wants a new challenge in terms of how do you get back to that level.”

The Warriors are coming off a season in which they led the Western Conference with a 57-25 record but fell to the Raptors in the NBA Finals in six games.