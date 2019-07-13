The 26-year-old forward was initially selected by Cleveland in 2013, where he played just 52 games.

Houston is still adding pieces.

The Rockets are signing 2013 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

The 26-year-old forward was initially selected by Cleveland, where he played 52 games. Bennett and then-teammate Andrew Wiggins, who was drafted in 2014, were dealt to the Timberwolves in a three-team trade that brought Kevin Love to the Cavaliers the following season. The Canadian duo spent just one season playing together in Minnesota, as Bennett was waived in September 2015.

Bennett went on to play for the Raptors and Nets before testing the professional basketball world in Turkey, only to return to the NBA G-League in 2017. He has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 151 NBA contests.

The Rockets dealt Chris Paul, two future first-round draft picks and the rights to swap picks in two future drafts to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook on Thursday.

Houston adding a second superstar to pair with James Harden in the backcourt could shake things up in the Western Conference, and it’ll likely continue looking for role players as it finalizes its roster.