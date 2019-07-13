James Harden on Russell Westbrook trade: ‘It’s going to be a lot of fun this year’

Harden, who played his first three NBA seasons in Oklahoma City with Westbrook, is definitely pleased to be reunited with his old teammate.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are together again, and Harden is looking forward to it.

The Rockets acquired the 2017 NBA MVP from the Thunder Thursday in exchange for Chris Paul, protected first-round draft picks in 2024 and 2026, and the rights to swap picks in two other drafts.

“When I left OKC I was sad,” Harden said Friday (via The Athletic). “Then Houston made a home for me. Rockets is my home. And now an opportunity came available where Russ wasn’t happy. Now we’re back. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year, I guarantee you that.“

According to the Houston Chronicle, Harden and Westbrook “strongly favored the move and a chance to play in a backcourt together.” Now it’s up to head coach Mike D’Antoni to build the offense around the two NBA MVPs (Harden won the award in 2018).