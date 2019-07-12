Chris Paul trade rumors: Will Thunder move guard again after acquiring him for Russell Westbrook?

Oklahoma City acquired Paul, along with two first-round selections and two pick swaps, from the Rockets on Thursday for Russell Westbrook.

Chris Paul is a member of the Thunder. But, there’s a chance he’s with another organization at some point in the near future.

Oklahoma City acquired the 34-year-old guard, along with two first-round selections and two pick swaps, from the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for Russell Westbrook, according to a report from ESPN.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star and one of the best point guards to ever play. All that is missing from his resume is a championship, which he undoubtedly wants to be chasing in the twilight of his career. The Thunder may not be the team for him, as they appear set to enter a rebuild after moving not only Westbrook, but Paul George (Clippers) and Jerami Grant (Nuggets), as well.

The Thunder tried to find a third team to move Paul to in the deal, according to ESPN, and his future remains unclear.

Houston hoped to find third-team destination preferable to Chris Paul, but ultimately leaves it OKC to execute next step once Presti confers w/ CP3 agent Leon Rose. Miami remains possibility for Paul (3 years, $124M) — and OKC obviously has picks to incentivize deal, if needed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

The Thunder are likely to consult with Paul to find out “what he wants,” according to a separate report from ESPN. Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti has already spoken to Paul’s agent, Leon Rose, that report says.

The Thunder was focused first on doing right by Russell Westbrook in this trade, sources said. He preferred Houston, a source said. Now they’ll turn their attention to Chris Paul and what he wants. Remember, CP3 began his career in OKC (relocated from NOLA briefly) — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 12, 2019

Thunder GM Sam Presti has spoken to Paul’s agent, Leon Rose, a source told ESPN. They worked together recently on a situation like this with Carmelo Anthony. Still plenty of ways this resolves though. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 12, 2019

Oklahoma City completed the deal with the hopes of Paul being part of the team, according to The Athletic.

For those wondering, source tells @TheAthletic that OKC does this deal with full anticipation that Chris Paul will be part of a good team that now has a treasure trove of future assets. Gallinari, SGA, Adams, Roberson, Noel core, and EIGHT new 1st rounders, as @Travonne noted. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 12, 2019

But, Paul, his agent and Presti will speak again about next steps. The Thunder would have interest in completing a deal with the Heat, if that’s what Paul prefers. Paul would be teamed up with Jimmy Butler in Miami, who was also reportedly pursuing Westbrook.

Source, to the @TheAthletic: Chris Paul’s agent, Leon Rose, will talk to OKC GM Sam Presti in the coming days to determine what’s next. If CP wants to go to Miami to join Jimmy Butler, it’s clear there’s a deal to be done there. The Thunder would engage and have interest. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 12, 2019

Paul struggled with injuries and had a down season in 2018-19, but he’s still a valuable floor leader and scorer, despite his massive contract (three years, $124.1 million).

He has a chance to help mentor the Thunder’s new, young core — including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — or he could become a contributor elsewhere, on a team with more of a chance to win a title.