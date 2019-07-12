Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Heat, Thunder ‘in a stalemate’ about deal for star

OKC is asking for Tyler Herro and either center Bam Adebayo or forward Justise Winslow in exchange for Westbrook, according to the Herald.

The Heat seem to have hit a snag in their pursuit of Russell Westbrook.

Miami’s negotiations with the Thunder about a potential deal for the 30-year-old star “are in a stalemate,” according to a report from the Miami Herald, which cites unidentified league sources.

Oklahoma City is asking for Tyler Herro and either center Bam Adebayo or forward Justise Winslow in exchange for Westbrook, the report says. Miami, however, has been “reluctant” to move Adebayo and Herro, according to the report.

⁠Herro was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft while Adebayo averaged 8.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Heat in 2018-19.

Westbrook, meanwhile, “welcomes the idea” of the Thunder trading him, according to an earlier report from ESPN, and the Heat are a destination that “appeals” to him.

The Thunder seem to be entering a rebuild after sending Paul George to the Clippers last week in exchange for five first-round selections, two pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Kawhi Leonard then signed a max deal with Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City also traded forward Jerami Grant to the Nuggets earlier this week and received another first-round pick in return.

Westbrook was originally selected by the Thunder with the No. 4 pick in the 2008 draft and he has spent all 11 of his NBA seasons with the franchise. He has made eight All-Star teams and averaged 23.0 points over 821 career games.

Westbrook agreed to a five-year, $205 million extension with Oklahoma City in September 2017.

The Thunder finished 2018-19 with a 49-33 record and fell to the Trail Blazers in five games in the first round of the playoffs. The Rockets have also been linked to Westbrook.

The Heat acquired wing Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade with the 76ers this summer, as well.