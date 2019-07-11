Lakers free agency rumors: Los Angeles has attended workouts of Lance Stephenson, Marreese Speights

Frank Vogel coached Stephenson while he was with the Pacers and Speights during his time with the Magic.

The Lakers’ search to fill out their roster continues.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel has recently attended the workouts of free agents Lance Stephenson and Marreese Speights, according to USA Today’s HoopsHype.

Vogel coached Stephenson while he was with the Pacers and Speights during his time with the Magic.

Stephenson spent last season with the Lakers, where he averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range in 68 games. “A number of teams” have checked in on him during his training in Las Vegas.

Free agent Lance Stephenson is working out here at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas. A number of NBA teams have been through to see him this week. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who coached Lance in Indiana, was here earlier. pic.twitter.com/s8J0Hdk4Gc — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 10, 2019

Speights, meanwhile, last played in the NBA in 2017-18. He has poured in 7.9 points per game over his 10-year career and won a title with the Warriors in 2014-15.

Marreese Speights held a free-agent workout for NBA teams today in Las Vegas. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was in attendance along with staffers from several other teams. Last year in China, Speights averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 boards and 3.1 threes (while shooting 36% from deep). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 10, 2019

The Lakers have already had a busy offseason. They acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans to pair with LeBron James earlier this month and created max cap space to land a third star but missed out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers.

Los Angeles then inked Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley to contracts.

The Lakers also recently scouted Amar’e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis, according to Yahoo Sports.